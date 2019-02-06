Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Mansfield man

Have you seen 50-year-old Martin?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Martin Brown after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Monday (February 4).

Have you seen Martin? Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

Martin and is described as of large build, 5ft 8 tall, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers

If you have seen Martin or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 844 of February 4. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

