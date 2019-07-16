Police 'concerned for safety' of missing 12-year-old girl from Mansfield

Have you seen this girl?

Officers are trying to locate 12-year-old Reo Guest after she was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Monday (July 15).

Have you seen Reo?

Reo is described as slim build, 5ft tall, has long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur, black leggings and black trainers.

If you have seen Reo or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 965 of July 15.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

