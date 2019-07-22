Police concerned for missing Kirkby teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager who has gone missing from Kirkby.

Jessica Blockley, 14, was reported missing at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Jessica Blockley.

Jessica is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 1in tall.

She has long, mousey colour hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light brown bomber jacket with fur around the hood.

If you have seen Jessica or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 383 of July 21.