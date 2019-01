Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from Mansfield.

Simon Evans, 30, was reported missing at around 3.15pm on Saturday, January 12.

Simon Evans

He is described as white, of stocky build and is around 5ft 9ins tall with short, light brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing.

Anyone who has seen Simon, or has any information, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 804 of 14 January 2019.