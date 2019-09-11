Police concern for man missing from Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has been reported missing from Mansfield.

Alan Beavis was reported missing at around 1.40pm today (Wednesday).

Alan Beavis

The 34-year-old is described as white, of stocky build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. He has a clean shaven head and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey joggers. He has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen Alan or has any information about his whereabouts, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 459 of 11 September 2019.