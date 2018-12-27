Police concern for man missing from Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from Mansfield.

Ashley Andrews, 20, was reported missing at around 9.30am this morning (Thursday December 27).

He is described as white, very slim build and is around 6ft 3ins tall. He has brown hair that is longer on top and was last seen wearing a green coat, a black jacket, red t shirt, black jeans and black trainers. He has a tattoo on his wrist with the words Mum and Dad.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 396 of 27 December 2018