Police concern for man missing from Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from Mansfield.

Joel Skinner, 31, was reported missing from the town on December 20 at around 2pm.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, brown trousers and boot hiking socks.

Although he has facial hair in this image, he is now clean shaven.

He also has connections in the London and Milton Keynes area.

If you have seen Joel or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 603 of 20 December 2017.