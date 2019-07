Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager reported missing from Kirkby.

Jamil Oppal was reported missing on July 23.

The 15-year-old is described as Asian, of slim build and is around 5ft 3ins tall. He is described as having short black hair. He was last seen wearing grey trousers, black/grey jacket and trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 365 of 11th July 2019.