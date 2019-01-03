Police concern for 12-year-old girl missing from Worksop

Police are concerned for the safety of a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Worksop area.

Molly Kettle was reported missing from the Worksop area on Wednesday (02 January 2019).

Molly is described as slim build, 5ft 2 tall, has long dark brown hair normally worn in a high ponytail and was last seen wearing black leggings, white Adidas top with black writing and a green khaki bomber jacket with a fur collar. Molly was also in possession of a grey Ellesse hooded top (pictured).

If you have seen Molly or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 712 of 02 January 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.