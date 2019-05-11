Police chiefs issue safety appeal ahead of Mansfield Town's crunch play-off second leg

Nottinghamshire Police chiefs have issued a safety warning ahead of the Stags' Sky Bet League Two play-off second leg against Newport County tomorrow (May 12).

Mansfield Town will host the Welsh outfit at Field Mill from 6pm tomorrow in their crunch match, hoping to turn their 1-1 result away in Newport into a victory in front of a home crowd.

The One Call Stadium is expected to be full for the crunch clash, and Nottinghamshire Police have issued a safety appeal to both sets of fans calling for "enjoy the atmosphere" and make it a "good sporting event".

Superintendent Steve Cartwright said: "As the match commander for the forthcoming Mansfield Town v Newport County League 2 playoff fixture this Sunday, I would like to offer a warm welcome to Newport County fans who are attending the match. I wish both teams well and look forward to a good sporting event.

"My aim working together with and in support of the Clubs is to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all those attending. I would like all fans visiting the fixture to be aware of the following:

"There are limited pubs who will accept visiting supporters. Brunel’s Bar on Station Road, Mansfield will be accepting away fans.

"I would like to remind all supporters that pyrotechnics are dangerous and are not welcome by the majority of fans. It is an offence to enter a stadium with such items and those who bring such items to the fixture risk arrest, prosecution and a banning order.

"Racist or abusive chanting will not be tolerated and those persons identified as participating in such activity will risk arrest and prosecution and a ban.

"Entering onto the pitch before during or after the match is an offence and again persons who enter the pitch risk arrest, prosecution and banning orders.

"The access gate at the between the North Stand and West Stand will be closed from 5pm.

"The match is televised and the media and supporters across the UK will be watching an enthralling play off final leg match. I ask that all supporters both home and away behave in a responsible manner to enable all those attending the fixture to enjoy the game in a safe environment and whilst passions will be high we all have a role in providing a safe and secure fixture.

"My officers will be out on patrol prior, during and after the match so please take the time to talk with them and enjoy the atmosphere."