Police chief's 'mixed emotions' over TV drama about infamous Mansfield murders

A police chief has spoken of his ‘mixed emotions’ about a notorious Mansfield murder case being turned into a major TV drama starring Olivia Colman.

William and Patricia Wycherley were killed in 1998 by their daughter Susan Edwards and her partner Christopher before being buried in the back garden of their home on Blenheim Close in Forest Town, Mansfield.

Christopher and Susan Edwards

Their bodies lay hidden for 15 years until the truth finally emerged in 2013 and the killers were sentenced the following year to life in prison, with a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

The chilling case has inspired the true crime drama Landscapers, a four-part series starring Oscar-winner Colman and being produced by Sky Atlantic and HBO - makers of the recent critically acclaimed drama Chernobyl.

It was Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin who took the call one Wednesday seven years ago, when he was a detective chief inspector at Nottinghamshire Police, which led to the bodies being discovered.

Christopher Edwards had eventually told his stepmother the Wycherleys had been killed and when she phoned police Mr Griffin answered.

Rob Griffin at the Nottinghamshire Police press conference after William and Patricia Wycherleys' bodies were found at Blenheim Close, Forest Town, Mansfield

Mr Griffin said: “I have mixed emotions about the programme being made. It involves victims who have a family and people’s lives have been changed forever because of this.

“Having said that, I understand why people want to hear about this case. It’s a unique story and I will be interested to see how it plays out on television.”

Recounting the day he took the call, he said: “My first thought was ‘this is so far-fetched’ and I had to question whether it was true. But on the other hand it was such a bizarre story for someone to make up – it was stranger than fiction.”

The case was particularly unusual because life around the Wycherleys’ home had carried on as normal during the decade and a half the killers spent covering up their crime, often visiting the house to maintain the garden or answer post.

The hole in William and Patricia Wycherleys' garden in Forest Town, Mansfield, where the couple lay buried for 15 years after being murdered

“There had been no reports that they were missing. I think it was Christopher Edwards’ intention that what he told his stepmother should make its way to the police. It’s not often that we start off with a part confession, effectively from the suspects themselves,” said Mr Griffin.

After the bodies were found, a forensic anthropologist had to be called on to help with the post-mortem examination as the bodies were skeletal.

The post-mortem established the couple had been shot, and a murder investigation was launched as police turned their efforts to tracking down the suspects who had fled the country.

“We knew Susan and Christopher were in France. While we were preparing a file to try and get them extradited back to the UK, Christopher sent me an email saying they were going to surrender themselves to the UK border force in France. It was so strange; I thought the email was a hoax,” said Mr Griffin.

An email from the killer Christopher Edwards telling police he and his wife Susan plan to hand themselves in

The pair claimed Patricia Wycherley had shot her husband and that her daughter Susan had then shot her in self-defence after she turned on her. But after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in June 2014, both were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

During the trial, evidence was presented in an attempt to explain the Edwards’ motives, which as well as family tensions included funding an unusual hobby.

“They were clearly motivated by money, but the use they put it to really doesn’t explain the meticulous lengths they went to in order to get it,” added Mr Griffin.

“They spent all of it on weird Hollywood memorabilia – they didn’t spend any of it on things like cars and holidays like you might expect.

He added: “It’s a case that people want to talk about. It’s certainly a fascinating case from a detective’s point of view. It’s a story that people want to hear about.”

Landscapers is due to start filming later this year and will appear on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Colman will play Susan Edwards in the series, which was written by her husband Ed Sinclair and will be directed by Alexander Payne.