Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police chased down and arrested four teenagers after reports were made of a motorcycle being stolen – during the early hours of the morning in Mansfield.

Officers were on patrol in Eckington Walk, Mansfield, around 4.20am on Thursday (August 29) when four people ran past them and into an alleyway.

Moments later – police officers were then made aware a group of youths had been attempting to steal a motorcycle from the nearby Hucklow Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers pursued the suspects on foot and then detained them in fields close to the scene.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police

An 18-year-old man and three boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers then recovered the bike which was found lying on its side in the street.

Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers responded swiftly and with determination to this unfolding incident, which allowed them to detain four suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work hard to prevent the theft of motor vehicles and investigate when they are taken by offenders. We understand people rely on them to get around and to get to work.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of 29 August 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

To report a non-emergency crime or incident to the police, readers can visit: onlinecrime.notts.police.uk

As part of reporting a crime through the site, readers will need to provide an email address or phone number.

Only call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property.