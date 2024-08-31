Police chase down four suspects after motorbike theft in Mansfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were on patrol in Eckington Walk, Mansfield, around 4.20am on Thursday (August 29) when four people ran past them and into an alleyway.
Moments later – police officers were then made aware a group of youths had been attempting to steal a motorcycle from the nearby Hucklow Court.
Officers pursued the suspects on foot and then detained them in fields close to the scene.
An 18-year-old man and three boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Officers then recovered the bike which was found lying on its side in the street.
Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers responded swiftly and with determination to this unfolding incident, which allowed them to detain four suspects.
“We work hard to prevent the theft of motor vehicles and investigate when they are taken by offenders. We understand people rely on them to get around and to get to work.
“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of 29 August 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
To report a non-emergency crime or incident to the police, readers can visit: onlinecrime.notts.police.uk
As part of reporting a crime through the site, readers will need to provide an email address or phone number.
Only call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property.