Police chase burglars through Nottinghamshire villages after Post Office targeted

Burglars were chased through Nottinghamshire villages by police after a Post Office was targeted.

Two men have now been arrested in connection with the burglary at Oxton Post Office in the early hours of this morning.

Two men forced entry into the property in Main Street, Oxton, and took the till at around 2.48am today, Wednesday, July 24, before escaping in a car.

Officers responded quickly and following a pursuit, used a stinger to stop a vehicle in Georges Lane, Calverton, at 4.12am.

Two men, aged 44 and 35, were arrested and are currently being questioned on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of the force's burglary team, said: "Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police and the force has two burglary teams dedicated to tackling the issues across the city and county."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help the enquiry, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of 24 July 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.