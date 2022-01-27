Police charge Ashfield man with attempted rape

Derbyshire Police had previously issued two appeals for information after the incident in Langley Mill and officers have thanked people for coming forward.

Maxwell Shelbourne, aged 22, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, has now been been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

He was due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, January 27.

Police investigating an alleged assault on a woman in Derbyshire have charged a man with attempted rape.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We had issued two appeals in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened on Cromford Road on Sunday, January 16, sometime between 1am and 2am.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeals.”