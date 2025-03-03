Police cars, drone and dog combine to detain Kirkby suspect
Police were called shortly before 4am on Thursday when suspicious activity was reported in Erewash Street, Kirkby.
As officers arrived a car sped from the scene and made off.
The car was then tracked towards Newark and intercepted on the A617.
It was then pursued by expert police drivers before a Stinger device was used to deflate its tyres.
The driver then continued towards the A1 where the vehicle was abandoned, and a suspect fled on foot into the darkness.
Officers, however, continued their search assisted by a drone pilot, PD Russo and his handlers.
After the drone indicated a heat source in a nearby garden, Russo was deployed to investigate and soon detained a suspect found lying in undergrowth.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
The car, which was found to be stolen, has now been recovered.
A device used for stealing cars was also recovered, along with other times of interest.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great team effort by multiple officers – from expert pursuit drivers and control room operators to our drone pilot and police dog handler.
“Working as a team they combined to recover a stolen vehicle, detain a suspect and – most importantly of all – protect the public from harm.
“Our investigation into this matter will now continue.”