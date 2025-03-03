Police cars, drone and dog combine to detain Kirkby suspect

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:06 BST

Expert police drivers, a drone pilot and dog handler combined to bring a suspected dangerous driver to heel.

Police were called shortly before 4am on Thursday when suspicious activity was reported in Erewash Street, Kirkby.

As officers arrived a car sped from the scene and made off.

The car was then tracked towards Newark and intercepted on the A617.

Expert police drivers, a drone pilot and dog handler combined to bring a suspected dangerous driver to heel. Inage: Nottinghamshire Police.Expert police drivers, a drone pilot and dog handler combined to bring a suspected dangerous driver to heel. Inage: Nottinghamshire Police.
Expert police drivers, a drone pilot and dog handler combined to bring a suspected dangerous driver to heel. Inage: Nottinghamshire Police.

It was then pursued by expert police drivers before a Stinger device was used to deflate its tyres.

The driver then continued towards the A1 where the vehicle was abandoned, and a suspect fled on foot into the darkness.

Officers, however, continued their search assisted by a drone pilot, PD Russo and his handlers.

After the drone indicated a heat source in a nearby garden, Russo was deployed to investigate and soon detained a suspect found lying in undergrowth.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The car, which was found to be stolen, has now been recovered.

A device used for stealing cars was also recovered, along with other times of interest.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great team effort by multiple officers – from expert pursuit drivers and control room operators to our drone pilot and police dog handler.

“Working as a team they combined to recover a stolen vehicle, detain a suspect and – most importantly of all – protect the public from harm.

“Our investigation into this matter will now continue.”

