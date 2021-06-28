Police cars damaged in high-speed pursuit in Mansfield

Officers were following a suspicious vehicle along Berry Hill Road at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon when it sped away – turning left into Sandhurst Avenue as pursuing officers instructed it to stop.

The car then drove at high speed around the area, passing through a red light and mounting a pavement on Berry Hill Lane moments before advanced police drivers were able to bring it to a halt using tactical contact.

Two police cars sustained minor damage during the incident.

Inspector Tim Ringer, of Nottinghamshire Police's tactical support group, said: “Our officers are highly trained to bring about safe conclusions to incidents of this nature and did an outstanding job on this occasion. I would like to thank them for their swift and professional actions that helped to keep members of the public safe,”

Anyone with any additional information about the incident should contact police 101 quoting incident 326 of 27 June.

- Kieran Hogan, 26, of Cludd Avenue, Newark, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 19.