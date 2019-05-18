Police carry out knife and drug searches in Mansfield town centre

Police carried out knife and drug searches in Mansfield town centre and Layton Burroughs as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime.

Officers used a mobile metal-detecting knife arch, moving it around key locations, in a bid to identify individuals in possession of knives yesterday.

Weapons searches were also carried out, a passive drugs dog was used to identify suspects and CCTV was used to monitor any suspicious activity in both areas as part of our operations.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield District Commander, said: "Mansfield has not seen a significant increase in weapon-enabled or knife crime but unfortunately these types of incidents do still occur.

"We take every report of violence seriously and we will be robust in our efforts to prevent these types of offences from occurring.

"Nottinghamshire Police and its partners work hard to steer people away from carrying knives, through engagement and education.

"However, when people choose to carry weapons we use a range of tactics, including stop and search, to seize these weapons and prosecute those who carry them.

"Yesterday's positive action is part of our ongoing routine work and again demonstrates our commitment to tackling knife and drug crime, removing weapons from our streets and bringing offenders to justice.

"I hope this type of dedicated proactive activity is reassuring to our local communities."

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead added: "Every knife incident has potentially serious or life-changing consequences which is why Nottinghamshire Police treats it extremely seriously.

"In 2016 we set up our own dedicated Knife Crime Team - the only one outside of the Metropolitan Police - and which has a high rate of success with intelligence-led enforcement.

"Our targeted approach continues to see more knives taken off the streets and more offenders brought to justice.

"In addition we have invested in schools and early intervention officers to work with schoolchildren across the county as part of our efforts to prevent knife crime happening in the first place and we work closely with our local partners to help tackle what is a societal issue.

"Knife crime levels have risen across the country including Nottinghamshire, albeit at a slightly slower rate than the national average.

"There is already a great deal of work going on in Nottinghamshire to tackle knife crime.

"In March this year we held a highly successful knife amnesty that removed 635 weapons from circulation in just one week and we use a range of other tactics throughout the year, from test purchase operations and weapons sweeps in public places, to ensure we are doing everything we can to tackle the issue."

Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield, said: "We are pleased to support the local police operation targeting knife crime and helping to keep Mansfield a safe and welcoming destination.

"Visitors and residents should be assured that the police are responding to a national issue at a local level and this operation is about keeping knives away from the streets of Mansfield.

"We’ll continue to work with the police and provide CCTV coverage to help make Mansfield a safe place to live, work and visit".