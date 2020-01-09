Police called out nearly 250 times to reported incidents at McDonald's restaurants in Mansfield

Police have been called out nearly 250 times to reported incidents at McDonald’s branches in Mansfield over a three-year period.

Results of a Freedom of Information request submitted by Chad show Nottinghamshire Police received reports of a total of 243 offences at the town’s two McDonald’s outlets – in West Gate and Mansfield Leisure Park – during 2016, 2017 and 2018.

McDonald's insists the safety of its staff and customers is a priority.

McDonald’s said the safety of its customers and staff was an ‘absolute priority’.

According to the figures covering the three-year period, police were alerted to a total of 173 incidents at the West Gate restaurant and a total of 70 at the Mansfield Leisure Park branch.

The 243 offences included 124 nuisance-related incidents, 28 suspicious circumstances, 15 cases of violence against people, five drug-related crimes and three firearms offences.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our absolute priority and we strive to ensure our restaurants are a welcoming and friendly environment for all.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour both in and around our restaurants.

“We maintain positive working relationships with the police and invest in CCTV and door staff as necessary.”

The fast-food chain added that the numbers were ‘not indicative’ of crimes happening within its outlets as members of the public often use McDonald’s branches as reference points when reporting an incident during a 999 call because it is a recognisable landmark.