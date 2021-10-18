Police cadets make a splash in Mansfield for charity

Nottinghamshire Police cadets swam continually for 15 minutes, completing as many lengths as they could during the time.

They were raising funds for the Chief Constable’s charity, Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice, which provides end-of-life and pallative care to people with long-term conditions..

The annual charity swim was hosted by Mansfield Rotary Club and took place at the town’s Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex, with cadets, schools and voluntary groups all taking part.

Last year’s swim raised nearly £6,000, with the cadets hoping to raise even more this year.

Each cadet was presented with a medal for their efforts – with the cadet who raises the most money over the year to receive a special award.

Helen Ridley, force partnership officer, said: “The swimathon was one of the many charity events we have planned this year to help raise money for the chief’s charity.

“The event was a huge success and showed great teamwork between all of the cadets in working together to swim as many lengths as they could.

“By partaking in events such as this, the cadets work closely with communities to help raise money for a good cause and have a positive impact.

“We want to encourage young people from all backgrounds, including those who may be vulnerable to influences of crime to join the cadets and help inspire them participate positively in their communities and give young people a chance to be heard.”