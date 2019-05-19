Police 'blitz' illegal fishing in Mansfield

Police have been cracking down on illegal fishing in several places across Nottinghamshire including in Mansfield.

Officers from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire Police, alongside officers from The Environment Agency, Angling England and the VBS have been taking part in Operation Clampdown.

Checks have made at Vicar Water Country Park, A1 Pits and Mill Dam, Mansfield.

Several were found without an EA licence and have been reported for this offence, Sherwood Police said.

A post on the Sherwood Police Facebook page reads: "In all a successful operation with the public pleased to see us . It was great to see that out of 73 licences checked only a few people were found with out them. But we Cod do better."