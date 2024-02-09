Police bid to trace man after ‘nasty’ attack on woman at Mansfield pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Friday 17 November at The Reindeer pub in Southwell Road West. A man entered the pub and following an altercation with other customers has punched a 57-year-old woman in the face causing a bruised eye. He left the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to identify the suspect. It is not believed the suspect is a regular at The Reindeer pub. Police have now released a CCTV image of a man who could help them further their investigation. They are calling on the public’s help to identify him.

PC James Hague, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a nasty attack on a woman in the pub. The incident obviously left her in a great deal of pain and we are determined to catch the person responsible.

“Violence will never be tolerated in the pubs and bars of Mansfield and we hope the public can help us bring the person responsible to justice. Today, we have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiry. Do you know the man in the image? Are you the man in the image? We urge anyone with information to call the police as soon as possible.”