Police believe this man holds important information into Mansfield train assault

Detectives investigating an assault on a train at Mansfield station have released a CCTV image of a man who may hold important information.

While on board a train, the victim challenged a group of youths who were being anti-social and throwing items.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was then punched a number of times resulting in a broken tooth, cut to his face and an injured wrist.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on October 13.

PC Ross Walker, from British Transport Police, said: “Today we are releasing a CCTV image of a man who was on board the train and would undoubtedly have information which could help us investigate. If you are this person, or have any information on who he is, contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed to British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 599 of 13/10/2019. People can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.