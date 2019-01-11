Police arrested more than 160 drink and drug drivers in Nottinghamshire over Christmas period

More than 160 people were arrested during a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Nottinghamshire.

Of the 166 arrests in Nottinghamshire, between 1 December 2018 and 1 January 2019, 142 of those were for drink driving and 22 for drug driving.

Of those arrested, 104 drivers were charged to appear at court, 46 were released under investigation and 16 were released with no further action.

The total arrests figure is an increase on the two previous Christmas campaigns in Nottinghamshire which resulted in 109 arrests in 2017/18 and 112 in 2016/17.

Sergeant Philip Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: "It’s extremely disappointing to see, despite our repeated warnings, that so many people got behind the wheel on Nottinghamshire’s roads while under the influence of drink or drugs.

"Sadly there will always be some people who do take the risk and by doing so put their own lives and the lives of others in danger.

"The decision to drive while you’re under the influence of drink or drugs takes just a split second, but the consequences could last a lifetime.

"The consequences for those who take the risk and break the law can be massive and life-changing in terms of the loss of their job, relationship and freedom to drive.

"However the most costly of consequences are for those who find themselves mixed up in drink or drug drive incidents where a loved one is lost."

Sgt Broughton added: "Driving while affected by drink or drugs is wholly unacceptable and a crime.

"Drink and drug drivers will not be tolerated on Nottinghamshire's roads.

"Our joint campaign was about educating drivers of the risks but was also about stopping those who flout the laws from being able to take to Nottinghamshire’s roads and keeping road users safe.

"In that regard the campaign has been a success and a number of people now face driving disqualifications, substantial fines and even being sent to prison as a result of our activity and their actions.

"We will be relentless in pursuing those who think it’s acceptable to drive while affected by drink or drugs and any drivers who commit offences throughout our region can expect to be dealt with robustly.

"We can all play a part in reducing the number of people who are risking their lives and the lives of others on our county’s roads.

"If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them."