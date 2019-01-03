Police arrest wanted man from Bulwell

A Bulwell man was arrested after a police hunt

Officers were searching for two men, Shekeil Sands and Leshae Traynor, following reports of a number of violent incidents in recent weeks.

On Wednesday (January 2), police arrested a 23-year-old man as part of their enquiries.

Sands was wanted in connection with affray incidents in Bulwell on November 5 and Lenton on November 11.

Police are still seeking help to trace Leshae Traynor, 21, of Brindley Road, Bilborough.

Anyone with information which may help the investigations is asked to call police on 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.