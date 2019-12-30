Police arrest two men after stolen car crashes into signpost in Forest Town

Two men were arrested after police officers followed a stolen car in Forest Town during the early hours of this morning (December 30).

After spotting a car being driven ‘erratically’ shortly after midnight, officers followed it but it failed to stop.

About a minute later, the car crashed into a signpost on Sandlands Way.

Officers swiftly detained two occupants at the scene.

Enquiries established that the car had been stolen from Derbyshire and was displaying false plates.

An imitation firearm was also recovered from the driver's side footwell.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, possession of an imitation firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men remain in police custody.