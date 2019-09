A 'drunk' driver in Rainworth, who had cannabis in the car, has been arrested by police.

Nottinghamshire Police stopped the motorist in Tippings Wood while out on patrol, yesterday, Saturday, September 28.

Stock image of police.

A police spokesman said: "Breathalysed and arrested for being over the prescribed limit of alcohol and a quantity of cannabis was seized.

"Investigation to follow, lesson learnt and one less on the road."