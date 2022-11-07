News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police arrest drugged-up driver who led officers on 140mph pursuit along M1 near Mansfield

Officers arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine after hitting speeds of more than 140mph along the M1 near Mansfield.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 9:30am

On Friday, November 4, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit were patrolling the M1 when they came across a speeding BMW driver.

A spokesman for the unit said: “This BMW decides to give the sergeant a ‘Maverick’-style fl- by on the motorway and hits speeds in excess of 140mph for more than 20 miles before being tactically stopped at Junction 29a, Markham Vale.

“This included a section of lane closures restricted to 40mph and unlit sections.

The motorist was eventually brought into custody by DRPU officers.

Most Popular

“If that wasn’t dangerous enough the driver is found to be a provisional licence holder, uninsured and positive at roadside for cocaine.

Read More
Crime rises in Mansfield - but still down on pre-Covid figures say police chiefs

“Driver arrested and vehicle seized. Passenger walking. A couple of fatalities prevented for sure.”