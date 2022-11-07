Police arrest drugged-up driver who led officers on 140mph pursuit along M1 near Mansfield

On Friday, November 4, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit were patrolling the M1 when they came across a speeding BMW driver.

A spokesman for the unit said: “This BMW decides to give the sergeant a ‘Maverick’-style fl- by on the motorway and hits speeds in excess of 140mph for more than 20 miles before being tactically stopped at Junction 29a, Markham Vale.

“This included a section of lane closures restricted to 40mph and unlit sections.

The motorist was eventually brought into custody by DRPU officers.

“If that wasn’t dangerous enough the driver is found to be a provisional licence holder, uninsured and positive at roadside for cocaine.