Police arrest driver in Creswell wanted for a violent robbery

Police have arrested a driver in Creswell who is wanted for a violent robbery.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ noticed the car after the driver got out of the car upon seeing them.

The car

They found the driver was wanted for a "violent robbery" and the car had false plates.

A police spokesman said: "Pulls out a side street, sees us and pulls straight onto another side street.

"Parks up and nonchalantly walks off.

"Stopped and driver found to be wanted for a violent robbery and the car is stolen rolling round on false plates."

The driver has been arrested.