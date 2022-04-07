Police arrest another woman in Watnall attempted murder investigation

Emergency services were called to Main Road, between Holly Road and Stannier Way, in Watnall, on Friday.

Police were called to Main Road, Watnall, at around 10.07pm on Friday evening after the victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck by a car.

The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm during the same incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was questioned yesterday (Wednesday) and later released on bail.

Four people have already been arrested in connection with the attack, including a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into this very serious incident remain ongoing and we have now arrested and interviewed multiple suspects.

“We still believe other people may have vital information about what happened. I would urge anyone else who was involved or witnessed what happened to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 790 of April 1, 2022.