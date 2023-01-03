Police are hunting 'callous' burglar who stole from Mansfield domestic violence charity

Butterfly, on Leeming Street, is a not-for-profit domestic violence service for women, men and children – but was targeted by burglars over the festive period.

Nottinghamshire Police said the front door was smashed, the shop ransacked and cash stolen between 6pm on December 23 and 8pm on December 30.

Hannah Jordan, Butterfly owner and founder, said “The glass door was smashed through, so we will have to pay to repair this, and so far we know we have had around £70 petty cash taken, as well as a laptop, new children’s toys, new gift sets, toiletries, coffee and food.

The shop stands on Leeming Street.

“We are still sorting through everything – and will find stuff along the way.”

Hannah, a survivor of domestic violence and a qualified domestic violence and mental health specialist, said the service aims to support the community and offer survivors a safe space.

“I am in utter shock as Butterfly is my baby,” she said.

“We do not want this to put off potential and current service users from accessing our services.

A picture of the smashed in door on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

The charity accepts donations of new or pre-loved items which can be dropped at the shop during its opening hours – Mondays-Fridays, 10am-2pm, and Saturdays, 10am-4pm.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s disgusting someone could stoop so low as to steal from a charity.

“I’d like to reassure the local community we are working hard to find the person responsible for this despicable crime.

“We are pursuing lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or noticed anything suspicious to please call us.

“We would also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage or anyone with any other information which may aid our investigation.

“Your information could really help us with our ongoing inquiries."

