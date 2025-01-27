Police appeal to trace off-road bike trio after men threatened in Clipstone
Two men were reportedly threatened with a piece of wood after spotting the bikers on their land and asking them to leave.
One of the bikes was allegedly also driven straight at one of them in an aggressive manner, before the trio then rode off from the scene.
Nobody sustained any injuries during the incident, which happened on land just off Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone, around 11.15am on January 17.
Officers investigating the incident are now in a position to release images of three people on off-road bikes who they’d like to speak to.
Sergeant Christian Hurley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood neighbourhood team, said: “As with other neighbourhood policing areas, complaints over off-road bikers can be among the more common reports of anti-social behaviour we receive.
“While nobody sustained any injuries, the aggressive actions that reportedly took place in this encounter were completely unacceptable.
“We’d ask that anyone who recognises any of the three people in these pictures – or the bikes they’re sat on – lets us know, as we’d like to speak to them.
“Likewise, if the riders recognise themselves, we’d urge them to make themselves known to the police, so that we can fully establish what happened here.
“Anyone with information can share it by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 251 of 17 January 2025, or with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”