Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with Kirkby assault

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with an assault in Kirkby.

Officers are looking to trace Lee Webster, 26, in connection with the incident in January.

His last known address was Edwards Street, Kirkby, but he has now moved and officers are continuing attempts to locate him.

If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 868 of 19 January 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

