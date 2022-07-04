Police appeal to identify man after ‘suspicious incident’ in Shirebrook

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team wish to identify the pictured man in connection with a suspicious incident that took place in the area on Tuesday, June 28, between 5am and 6.15am

Anyone with CCTV/doorbell camera footage that might help with the investigation should send this to the Shirebrook SNT Facebook page, quoting incident number 123-280622.

Anyone who can help identify this man is urged to contact the police.

Reports can also be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101