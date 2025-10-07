Police appeal to find missing Ashfield man

By Kate Mason
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
Police are appealing for information to find a missing Ashfield man.

Lewis was reported missing from the Kirkby In Ashfield area having last been seen around mid-day on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Lewis is 5’10” tall, slim build with muscly shoulders and has mousy brown hair in a mullet style. He was last seen wearing a black beanie style hat, black Lacoste tracksuit with a blue and brandy stripe across the chest and Nike black and grey trainers.

Contact 101, quoting incident number 634 of 5th October 2025.

