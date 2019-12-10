Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old from Edwinstowe

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Mansfield, and have launched an appeal to find her.

Megan Eddy was reported missing from the Edwinstowe area at 9:44am on December 9, and police say they are concerend for her safety.

Have you seen Megan?

She was last seen at around 4:30pm on December 9 at the Four Seasons Library in Mansfield town centre.

Megan is described as having a medium build, and is around 5ft 4 ins tall.

She has black shoulder length straight hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, and black leggings with some red writing on the bottom.

She was also wearing gold hooped earrings.

If you have seen Megan or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 195 of 9 December 2019.