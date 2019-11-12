Police appeal to find man missing from South Normanton last seen in Coca-Cola Christmas jumper

Police are trying to trace a man missing from South Normanton who was last seen in a Coca-Cola Christmas jumper.

Robert Everett, 24, was last seen at around 7.45pm yesterday (November 11) on Storth Lane.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build.

He has short, purple hair and wears glasses.

He was wearing a black coat, red Coca Cola Christmas jumper, khaki-coloured jogging bottoms and trainers, when last seen.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "If you have seen Robert, or know where he may be, please do not approach him and contact us using one of the following methods. Please quote reference number 1112 of 11 November in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to this page

• Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

• Phone – call 101

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.