Police appeal over vandalism in Clipstone school playground

Police are appealing for information after glass was smashed in a school playground.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 9:23am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood north policing team said: “We have received a report that glass bottles have been thrown and smashed in the playground.”

The police team are now investigating the incident, which took place at Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, Church Road, Clipstone, over the weekend of February 25-26.

Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, Church Road, Clipstone.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0152_27022023.