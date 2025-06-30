Police appeal: Man sustains 'serious' injuries from evening in Shirebrook

Police are appealing for information following an incident that has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday (June 29), officers were made aware of a man that had been admitted to hospital, following an incident earlier in the evening.

They are trying to establish details of how the man became injured and would like anyone who was in or around The Gate Inn pub on King Edward Street, in Shirebrook, on Saturday evening to contact them.

Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Main Street is also asked to get in touch.

If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries, you can get in touch using the following methods and quoting crime reference number 25*377605.

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.