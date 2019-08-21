Police appeal for witnesses to Mansfield assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Mansfield.

The incident occurred on Garden Road, close to the junction with Portland Street at around 4am on July 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Officers would like to speak to man with a large build and gold teeth, who they think may be able to help with their investigation. It is believed the man may go by the nickname Spector or Spictor.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 207 of 28 July 2019.