Police appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Capenwray off-licence in Capenwray Gardens, Bestwood, at around 3.15pm, on Saturday, December 14, after a report of two masked men threatening a staff member at knifepoint and taking cigarettes.

Police are investigating an armed robbery

It is thought that the incident may be linked to a further report of a robbery in Sherwood last night.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pym, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers are committed to ensuring that people are able to live and work safely in our county.

“This incident happened in the afternoon and I am hopeful that someone may have seen something that could help us catch those responsible.

“If you saw anything or have any information that could aid our officers in their investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 and quote incident number 515 of 14 December 2019.”