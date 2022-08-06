Police appeal for witnesses after a woman was set upon and assaulted in Kirkby

Glenside, Kirkby

The attack happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday in Glenside.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was treated in hospital for facial injuries after she was attacked by a small group of people.

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers are currently working to identify additional suspects.

Detective Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and sustained attack that we believe may have been targeted at the victim.

"We are working hard to understand what happened and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident of who has CCTV footage.

“We are especially keen to speak to any drivers who may have dashcam footage of what happened.”