Police appeal for missing Mansfield man

Police are urgently appealing for information about the whereabouts of a Mansfield man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on 23/10/2025 just after 1pm.

Ian is described as a white male, 5ft9, slim build with grey short hair. He was last seen wearing a white coat, blue jeans and black boots.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”

Contact 101, quoting 0417 of 23/10/2025.