Police appeal for missing Mansfield man
Police are urgently appealing for information about the whereabouts of a Mansfield man.
Ian was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on 23/10/2025 just after 1pm.
Ian is described as a white male, 5ft9, slim build with grey short hair. He was last seen wearing a white coat, blue jeans and black boots.
A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”
Contact 101, quoting 0417 of 23/10/2025.