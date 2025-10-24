Police appeal for missing Mansfield man

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
Police are urgently appealing for information about the whereabouts of a Mansfield man.

Ian was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on 23/10/2025 just after 1pm.

Ian is described as a white male, 5ft9, slim build with grey short hair. He was last seen wearing a white coat, blue jeans and black boots.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”

Contact 101, quoting 0417 of 23/10/2025.

