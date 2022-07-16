Police appeal for information over range of crimes across Ashfield including criminal damage, burglary and anti-social behaviour

The policing teams have released details of crimes reported across the area for the past seven days.

Wednesday, July 6

Between noon and the following day at 1pm – Two wicker settees and a bamboo table were stolen from a garden on Abbey Road, Kirkby;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burglaries were among the incidents reported.

Between 4.30pm and the following day at 9am – A steel lintel beam was stolen from a unit at Wheatley Business Park, Kirkby;

Overnight –A door lock on Caunt’s Crescent, Sutton, was made inoperable by inserting glue or a similar substance;

Overnight – A Rattan Sofa, chairs and footstool along with a large ‘egg chair; were stolen from a rear garden on Collins Avenue, Sutton. The furniture was later recovered near by.

Thursday, July 7

Between 11.20am and 11.40am – A purse containing a Polish ID card, driving licence and bank cards was stolen from inside a silver Audi TT car parked outside St. Andrew’s Church Hall, Mansfield Road, Skegby;

At about 3.40pm – The owner reported an intruder entered a property on Institute Street, Stanton Hill, via a rear window. There is no details of anything being stolen;

At about 7.35pm – A group of young teenagers were kicking a football at windows and also throwing stones on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill. Similar incidents were reported on Monday, July 11, at about 5.35pm, and Wednesday, July 13, at about 5.30pm;

Overnight – Offensive wording was sprayed on a wall in Church Lane, Selston.

Friday, July 8

At about 3am – A black and red Carrera pushbike and a dark grey Carrera pushbike were stolen from a back garden on James Street, Kirkby;

At about 12.35pm – A black moped was stolen from King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton. Two offenders wearing black helmets arrived on a black motorbike and one rode off on the moped. It was later recovered in a nearby field;

At about 1.20pm – The steering lock of a blue Yamaha Max 125 motorbike was broken and the bike stolen from the front forecourt of the Amazon Fulfilment Centre, Sherwood Way South, Sutton.

Saturday, July 9

Sometime before 1pm – A field of hay at Cherry Hall Farm, Hunstubbin Road, Selston, was set alight.

Between 11pm and the following day at 2.30am – A silver and black Honda 125 motorbike was stolen from King’s Mill Hospital.

Sunday, July 10

At about 4.35am – The top and bottom living room windows of a home on Chatsworth Street, Sutton, were smashed, but no entry was made. Three persons wearing dark clothing and masks were seen running off in the direction Walton Street;

Between noon and the following day at 12.15pm – The window of a house on Wollaton Road, Kirkby, was smashed;

At about 8.30pm – A motorbike was being ridden by three persons, doing wheelies, on Westbourne Road, Underwood. Police said ‘this apparently occurs most weekends’.

Monday, July 11

Between 1.15pm and 1.45pm – a Zontes motorbike was stolen from a building site on Rochin Gardens, Kirkby. It was recovered by police later the same afternoon.

Tuesday, July 12

Between 12.30am and 6.30am – A house on Penn Street, Sutton, was entered via the back door which may have been left unlocked. A purse and money was stolen;

At about 12.45am – The rear shutter door at West End DIY, Priestsic Road, Sutton, was forced activating the alarm. It is assumed the offenders made off when the alarm was activated.

At about 6.30pm – A stone was thrown at a window on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, breaking the glass.

At about 9.50pm – Rubbish in a garden on Meden Bank, Stanton Hill, was set alight. The fire also damaged the neighbour’s fence.

Wednesday, July 13

At about 9.45pm – Solar lights were stolen from a garden on Harris Road, Kirkby.

Also, sometime in the past two weeks, the kitchen window of a house on Banks Avenue, Kirkby, was smashed.

A police spokesman said: “Do you have any information relating to this criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents? Do you know who the person(s) responsible are? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident? Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help?