Police are appealing for information after an incident involving a dog in Ollerton.

A Sherwood Police spokesperson said: "We are trying to trace the owner of the dog. It is described as looking similar to a Rhodesian Ridgeback and was running loose in and around the Church Circle."

The incident happened on Friday, June 21.

If you have any information in relation to this incident call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 123-21062019.