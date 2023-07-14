News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal for information after attempt to break into Selston shed

Police are appealing for information about an attempted break-in in Selston.
An attempt was made to break into a garden shed on Nottingham Road, Selston.

Nottinghamshire Police said the attempted burglary took place sometime between Wednesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 12, although no access to the building was gained.

Police are appealing for the public's help over an attempted burglary in Selston. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)Police are appealing for the public's help over an attempted burglary in Selston. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team by email at [email protected], or on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.