Police appeal for information after attempt to break into Selston shed
Police are appealing for information about an attempted break-in in Selston.
An attempt was made to break into a garden shed on Nottingham Road, Selston.
Nottinghamshire Police said the attempted burglary took place sometime between Wednesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 12, although no access to the building was gained.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team by email at [email protected], or on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.