Emergency services were called to Moor Street, Mansfield on Saturday, January 15, at about 2.40am, after reports of smoke coming from a property.

The fire was contained quickly and only a small amount of damage was caused, and no injuries were reported.

Officers are now investigating this as an arson and are appealing for information which could help them in their investigation.

Police are now appealing for information

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have launched an arson investigation following this incident and would now appeal to the public for information.

“Thankfully this fire was contained and no injuries were sustained.

“Deliberately starting a fire is absolutely unacceptable.

"The consequences can be devastating and we will work with our colleagues at the fire service to fully investigate reports of arson and bring offenders to justice.

“We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 76 of 15 January 2022.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman, said: “Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield fire stations attended a house fire on Moor Street, Mansfield, on January 15, at 2.40am.

“Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire.

“Only a small amount of damage occurred at the property and fortunately there were no reported injuries.

“This is now a police investigation.”

Anyone wishing to provide information on the fire anonymously can do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by going online at crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.