Mansfield police are asking for help to identify two women as officers investigate a theft at a town centre shop.

A spokesman said: "We’d like to speak to them in connection with a theft of a purse at New Look in West Gate, Mansfield, on 1 March.

Do you recognise this woman?

"If you recognise them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 524 of March 1, 2019."