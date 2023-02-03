News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal for help to trace trio who tried to rob truck in Annesley

Police are appealing for information to trace three men who attempted to rob a lorry at an Annesley industrial estate.

By John Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened on Friday, January 27, at 5.50am, at Sherwood Business Park.

A lorry parked on the perimeter road was approached by a black Audi A3 with number plates missing.

Three men got out of the Audi and started removing boxes from the back of the lorry.

Police are investigating after an attempted lorry robbery in Annesley
The lorry driver was in the cab and made himself aware to the men before driving the lorry off while the three men panicked and drove away in the Audi.

Police are also appealing for help to identify trio of off-road bikers who were riding in the fields, woods and footpaths around Felley Priory, Underwood, on Wednesday, February 1, at about 11.50am.

Anyone with any information should email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team at [email protected], or call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.