Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Emily Davis, 13, is believed to have last been in the Upton area on Friday, December 3.

Police say they are ‘concerned for her safety’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Davis was last seen in the Upton area on Friday, December 3.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and was last seen wearing a black waist length puffer jacket with fur around the hood, light grey jogging bottoms and white Nike Air Fore trainers.

Anyone with information about Emily’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of December 3 2021.