Police appeal for dashcam footage after van stolen from Shirebrook

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a van was stolen in Shirebrook.

The white Mercedes Sprinter van was taken from Portland Street at around 11.20am on Wednesday December 19.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "It was driven from Shirebrook towards Stoney Houghton, along Mansfield Road through Scarcliffe and Bolsover and then on to Clowne.

"The van was allegedly being driven dangerously, and hit a number of parked cars, before being abandoned on Northfields, Clowne.

"Shortly after, a 31-year-old man from Worksop was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He was later released on police bail."

Anyone who saw the van, or has any dashcam footage or CCTV of it, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000614476 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Kat Newton, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.